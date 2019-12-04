Here are all the places you can visit Santa in and around Wakefield

Breakfasts, grottos and reindeer hunts - there's something for everyone wanting to pay Santa Claus a visit this month.

The jolly fellow is taking some time out from his Christmas Eve preperations to visit the Wakefield district throughout this month, with lots of family fun planned.

Here are a number of places you can visit from now until the big day. If you know of somewhere we haven't mentioned, drop us a line!

Christmas Family Forest Adventure

Greenman Learning Forest School, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF4 4JN.

Saturday, December 7 from 9am–11am.

The Family Forest School Christmas Event is set in 12 acres of private woodland. There will be a Stickman hunt, make a family pizza which will then be cooked on the camp fire, hammocks, rope swing, den building, mud kitchen and potion making. Santa will be in his Scandinavian tepee to welcome families.

Tickets are £7 per person or £25 for a family ticket for four. Visit www.grassrootsmuddyboots.com for more details.

Passport to the North Pole – Ackworth Garden Centre

Ackworth Garden Centre, Barnsley Road, Ackworth, WF7 7NB.

Every day at the centre, children can enter the magical world of Santa.

Santa’s Grotto – £15 per child. Includes Find the Reindeer Hunt, a visit through the Winter Wonderland Grotto, Meet Santa and receive a good quality gift and have your photo taken with the jolly man himself. There are no additional costs for photographs.

Breakfast with Santa – £15 per child. Seasonal breakfast with Santa. Includes child’s full English breakfast or any selection from the children’s breakfast menu. A gift from Santa and help find Santa find his lost reindeers and receive a chocolate lolly reward.

Santa Paws – £7.50 per pet. A grotto experience for your four-legged friends. Visit includes a special gift from Santa and an instant picture with your furry faithful friend with Santa.

Visit www.harpins.co.uk for more information.

The Ridings Christmas

The Ridings Shopping Centre

Sunday, December 22

Festive story sessions with Santa and his elves throughout the day at The Ridings Centre.

Visit www.ridingscentre.com/events/christmas-at-the-rigings/ for more details.

Afternoon Tea with Santa – CINTA

Town Hall Basement, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE

Saturday, December 14

Get the whole family into the Christmas spirit! Santa is landing at CINTA Bar & Kitchen all the way from the North Pole at 12.30pm. There will be some festive food and a sing-a-long with a brass band.

Call 01924 272805 for more information.

Breakfast with Santa at The Blacksmiths Arms

64 Wakefield Road, Wakefield WF4 4DS

December 14, 21 and Christmas Eve

Traditional festive music, arts and crafts and a disco with Santa and his elves. Every child will be given a special gift from Santa and a photo.

Call 01924 848531 for more information.

Breakfast with Santa – Cafe 19

19a The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QE

Sunday, December 8

Enjoy breakfast whilst the little ones have fun and receive a gift from Santa

Call 01924 375773 for information.

Breakfast with Santa – The Malt House

Wakefield Road, Horbury WF4 5HJ

Saturday, December 7 and 21

The big man himself is joining visitors for a special breakfast.

£7.50 per child, which includes breakfast, a drink, a visit with Santa and a special gift

Call 01924 380088 for more information.

Breakfast with Santa – The Ruddy Duck

The Ruddy Duck, Bridge Street, WF1 5JR

Saturday, December 14 & 21

A morning to visit Santa and have your breakfast!

Call 01924379079.

Cannon Hall Farm

Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT

Until Christmas Eve

Visit Santa at Cannon Hall Farm’s grotto. The Santa experience includes all day farm entry, a trip through the elf check-in and a visit to Santa in his grotto and a high-quality present.

Call 01226 790427, booking advisable.

Christmas at Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre

Wakefield Road, Featherstone, Streethouse, Pontefract, WF7 6BS

Santa’s Grotto

Until Christmas Eve (selected dates)

Make your Christmas magical this year with a visit to meet Santa in his Grotto. As well as meeting Santa, your child will receive a Christmas gift, personally given by Santa.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday December 7 – Tuesday December 24 (selected dates in this period)

Start the day with a delicious breakfast in the company of Santa. Fun-filled mealtime including an activity, meet Santa and receive a special present.

Tea with Santa

Until Christmas Eve (selected dates in this period)

Treat your children to a very special tea with Santa .

Santa Paws Dog Grotto

December 11 & 18

Enjoy a dog grotto experience at Notcutts with your cherished four-legged members of the family.

Call: 01977 701560

Carr Gate Garden Centre

Old Bradford Road, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0SY

Every weekend in December.

This year there won't be the Winter Wonderland with visit to see Santa (it'll be back 2020) BUT Santa and his elves will be around every weekend. Instead it will be a breakfast or tea with Santa. Enjoy a festive meal , have a christmassy sing a long with the elves, and receive a special gift from Santa

Call to book 01924 823002.

Hampson Plantworld

Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3AZ

Until Christmas Eve

Santa’s grotto will be open every weekend from 11am-4pm. Open from December 16 through the week from 1.30pm-5pm.

Grotto is pay on door, no booking necessary

Santa’s breakfast club will be open on December 14th,15th, 21st,22nd, 23rd and 24th.

Call: 01924 298365 option 5 for cafe for booking for breakfast club.

Owl Lane Nurseries Santa’s Grotto

Owl Lane, Ossett, WF5 9AU

Saturday and Sundays in December & 20th -23rd December.

Santa is welcoming children to visit him in his magical grotto.

Call 01924 276446.

Santa Underground at NCM

Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RH

Until Christmas Eve.

Visit Santa in his underground grotto! Santa is 140m underground this Christmas, greeting mini-miners and their friends.

A unique experience for all the family to enjoy together. Under 5’s can go underground to visit Santa too.

Tours take place on the hour and half hour.

Tel: 01924 848806 to book your place, booking is essential.

Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Gala

Dimple Well Lodge Hotel, 35 The Green, Ossett, WF5 8JX

Saturday, December 14 11am-2pm

Raising money for Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice. Just £3 for you and your child, who will get a present, a letter, an Christmas Eve pack and to take a candy cane from santa’s tree.

There will also be a Christmas Gala, which includes wacky games, stalls and, weather permitting, a disco and dome bouncy castle.

Silkwood Farm Christmas

Mothers Way, Ossett, WF5 9TP

Saturday December 7.

Enjoy breakfast with Santa and recieve a gift.

Call:01924 283517.

The Play Den, Pontefract

29 Southgate, Pontefract, WF8 1LN

Tuesday, December 17 11.30am-1pm.

Toddlers lunch with Santa and Mrs Claus (0-3 years)

One hour free play and meal time.

Tuesday, December 19 from 4.30pm-6pm.

Children and after school tea with Santa and Mrs Claus (4 years +)

One hour free play and meal time.

Call 01977 792266.

Trinity Walk Christmas Grotto

Until Sunday, December 22

Trinity Walk’s FREE Santa’s grotto will be open every Saturday, Sunday and Thursday.

He’s usually in his bespoke grotto Thursday evenings from 4pm-6pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 11am-3pm.

Donations being gratefully accepted in aid of Forget-me-not Children’s Hospice.

Wakefield Museums Christmas

Wakefield Museum: Santa will drop in on December 14 from 10am-3pm

Pontefract Museum: Liquorice Santa, Liquorice grotto, Christmas gift, festive crafts. December 7 from 10am-3pm.

Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm

Beacon Hill Farm, Wooley, WF4 2LQ

Saturdays & Sundays.

Watch Santa feed his Reindeer at 10am on weekends, then you can pose for a photo in his sleigh.

Every day until Christmas Eve. 9am-7:30pm.

Call 07973 910 717.