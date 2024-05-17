Whether you live in the district or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange, but wonderful, pronunciations.
1. Havercroft
Readers shared that they have heard Havercroft pronounced as "H-ava-croft" with the emphasis on the "ava". Photo: Google Maps
2. South Kirkby
Readers shared that visitors to South Kirkby often forget the additional k, pronouncing it as "Southy Kirby" instead. Photo: Google Maps
3. South Elmsall
Many people struggle with the pronunciation with South Elmsall, instead saying "South Elm-sall" - emphasising the "l". Photo: Google Maps
4. Ryhill
One reader shared how many forget to add the "h" to Ryhill, instead saying "Ry-ill". Photo: Google Maps