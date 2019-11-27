Here are the Christmas opening times at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield

The Christmas shopping has started in Wakefield and The Ridings Centre is opening late.

And with all the festive decorations and music playing it will certainly get you into the Christmas spirit.

And with all the festive decorations and music playing it will certainly get you into the Christmas spirit at The Ridings.

There will be a free Santa story time with meet and greet on Sunday, December 22 from 11am-4pm.

A Christmas craft fair will be open on December 1 and 8 and there will also be free Christmas craft events on Sunday, December 15 from 11am-4pm.

The centre's Giving Tree is also ready for donations, which can be done by visiting the Special Appeal Christmas Tree, located in the Customer Services Lounge in the Upper Mall, next to Boots.

There you will be given a gift tag from the tree, which will have the age of the recipient.

December opening times are:

Thursday 5th December: Stores open late until 7.30pm. Centre, carparks and cinema open until midnight with 50p parking from 3pm.

Thursday 12th December: Stores open late until 7.30pm. Centre, carparks and cinema open until midnight with 50p parking from 3pm.

Thursday 19th December: Stores open late until 7.30pm. Centre, carparks and cinema open until midnight with 50p parking from 3pm

Christmas Eve: Stores open 9am – 5pm. Centre, carparks and cinema open until 9pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Stores open 9am – 5.30pm. Centre, carparks and cinema open until midnight.

New Year’s Eve: Stores open 9am – 5pm. Centre, carparks and cinema open until 9pm.

New Year’s Day: Stores open 9am – 5pm*. Centre, carparks and cinema open until midnight.

*Inside, shops could have their open individual opening times, so it's probably best to double check.