Here's everything you need to know about this year's Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

Wakefield’s very own star of the ‘Great British Bake Off’, Karen Wright, will be joining the line-up at this year’s Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb, which takes place from February 22 to 24.

Karen was one of 12 contestants in last year’s series and she’ll be making the rhubarb tray bake she made in week two of the TV show in the demonstration marquee on Sunday 24.

She’ll be joined by two other top TV personalities over the course of the weekend, with Katie Rushworth from ITV’s ‘Love Your Garden’ kicking things off on Friday 22 by showing guests how to make preserves and pickles from Yorkshire rhubarb.

Read: Wakefield street named after former police sargeant Tommy Butler

The following day (Saturday 23) Chris Bavin, from the BBC’s ‘Eat Well For Less’, will take to the stage to show spectators how to cook up a healthy storm without blowing the budget.

Councillor Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It’s nearly time for this year’s Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb and with the line-up now fully complete, it’s set to be the biggest and best yet.

“Make sure you come and join us for some of the region’s tastiest food and drink, amazing cookery demos, fabulous street entertainment and kid’s activities. There really is something for everyone.”

On Friday evening the Rhu-Bar tent, a fully heated Yurt situated in the Bull Ring, will transform into a comedy club for the first time ever between 7pm-10pm, an event which has already sold out.

The headline act for the evening is Angelos Epithemiou, who is famous for his part in BBC comedy game show ‘Shooting Stars’, alongside Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

Throughout the weekend there will also be lots of activities and have-a-go sessions for the kids, with face painting, a vegetable critter workshop and chef hat making all to get involved in.

Read: Supermarket giant Morrisons to take on than 500 butchery, bakery and fish apprentices

There will also be a number of fringe activities taking place across the city, with events planned at Wakefield Library, Wakefield Museum and The Hepworth and many local cafes and restaurants.

The thirteenth festival is on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 between 10am and 5pm and on Sunday 24 February between 10am and 4pm.

For more information on the festival visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/rhubarb