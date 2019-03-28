Here's how you can get Parma Violet Cider in Wakefield

A Stanley pub has announced that it will be serving an exciting new Parma Violet flavoured cider to locals this week.

The brand new flavour from cider brand, Brothers, will be exclusively available at the Stanley Ferry Hungry Horse pub on Ferry Lane as well as 1,000 other Greene King pubs across the UK, for the next two months.

Served in a 330ml bottle, the Parma Violet cider has a delicate flavour of sweet violets with a subtle hint of floral notes, best served over ice. The new flavour is already generating excitement on social media, with many cider lovers celebrating its arrival.

Calum Cameron, senior drinks category manager at Greene King, said: “The trend for flavoured cider is huge at the moment, which is why we worked with Brothers to create this new cider. We’re really excited to launch Brothers Parma Violet Cider exclusively across our pubs, including the Stanley Ferry in Stanley.

“Brothers are known for their array of different flavoured drinks and this one is no exception, we’re sure guests who visit the Stanley Ferry will love it.”

Brothers Parma Violet Cider is available now for locals to enjoy at the Stanley Ferry and 1,000 Greene King pubs across the country. The cider is gluten free and suitable for vegans. To find out more about Greene King pubs, go to: www.greeneking.co.uk.