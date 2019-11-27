Here's the best Christmas TV for 2019 - your guide to what to watch on Christmas Day

With a belly full of turkey, Christmas pud and everything else that's served on Christmas Day, there's nothing better than sitting back and watching a bit of tele.

And there are lots of great things being aired this on the BBC from classic films, new adaptions and specials of some of our most loved shows.

What will you be watching? (Photos: GettyImages/BBC)

Here's what's already been announced, with more still to come!

Worzel Gummidge – BBC One

If you were a kid in the 80s, you'll remember Worzel, sitting down for a cup of tea and slice of cake with Aunt Sally.

Well, a new take on the favourite will be shown with Mackenzie Crook taking the leading role of Worzel Gummidge. It will consistof two hour-long episodes, both writted by Crook himself with comedy legends also joining the cast, including Michael Palin, Steve Pemberton and Zoe Wanamaker.

The Great Christmas Bake Off – Channel 4

Prue, Paul, Noel and Sandy will be back in the tent for two special episodes of the Channel 4 hit show.

The first sees favourites from previous series, including Briony and Terry from 2018, return to the tent. The second will form part of the New Year's Day listings, which will also see the cast of Derry Girls putting their skills in the kitchen to the test.

Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special – BBC One

They're back! It's 10 years since fans last saw a new episode of Gavin and Stacey, so now they are in for a treat with this Christmas special. With all the original cast members, this hour-long special will surely be a hit!

Call The Midwife – BBC One

Back again for another Christmas special, this will mark the start of the new season of the show.

The Snail And The Whale – BBC One

A tale for all the family, telling the story of a tiny snail with huge ambition who hitches a ride on the tail of a humpback whale.

Bancroft – ITV

Murder detective DCI Elizabeth Bancroft is back for a second three-part series. Sarah Parish is back in the lead role.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon – BBC One

One for all the family here - the animated children's Christmas adventure. The 25-minute programme tells the journey of of a shy girl returning a baby dragon, which she finds in the family woodshed, to its mother.

A Christmas Carol – BBC One

Now, Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without this! The 19th century fable will always be top dog when it comes to Christmas stories. This time it will be Australian actor Guy Pearce's turn to declare "bah, humbug". Andy Serkis and Charlotte Riley also star.

Not Going Out Christmas Special – BBC One

A bit more comedy for the BBC on Christmas Day with Lee Mack's festive quick-witted show.

Mrs Brown’s Boys – BBC One

Another Christmas special for Mrs Brown and family.

Ball and Boe: A Very Merry Christmas – ITV

Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are back for a one off special as they perform festive favourites with a host of celebrity guests.

The Trial of Christine Keeler – BBC One

A bit of drama from the BBC based on the infamous scandal of the 1960s. It's a six-parter, focussing on the women at the centre of the Profuma Affair.

Cinderella: After Ever After – Sky

An original drama for Sky this Christmas starring Sian Gibson, Celia Imrie, Sir Tom Courtenay and David Walliams, telling the story of Cinder's post-marriage distress as she finds out more about her Prince Charming's annoying habits.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – BBC One

Who doesn't like a bit of the ballroom glamour on Christmas Day? Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will return to our festive screens to introduce six celebs from previous series taking to the dancefloor once again.

Martin’s Close – BBC Four

This ghost story is based on a short story by MR James and follows a court case in which the accused seems to have been visited by the ghost of his victim.

It’s Not the Robbie Williams Christmas Show – ITV

Robbie Williams, takes to the stage for a festive entertainment special. There'll be entertainment and music from some of his hits and festive classics - and celebrity guests, of course.