Historic reenactment marks anniversary of Battle of Wakefield

A march was held from Wakefield Cathedral to commemorate a battle that changed the course of the country’s history.

The Battle of Wakefield memorial march marked the historic 1460 event that claimed hundreds of lives and was a decisive moment in the Wars of the Roses.

There were medieval tents to provide shelter and re-enactors to give accounts of the battle.

The route went past memorials to Richard Duke of York and his son Edmund Earl of Rutland, who were killed in the battle, on December 30 1460.

The clash, over who was next in line to the throne, took place between the Duke’s 5,000-strong Yorkist army, who had spent Christmas at Sandal Castle, and 15,000 Lancastrian soldiers loyal to King Heny VI, who had marched to confront them after spending the season in Pontefract.

Most of the Yorkist soldiers were slaughtered during the battle. The march and service were led by Bishop of Wakefield Tony Robinson.