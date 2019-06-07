History comes to life at Castleford Roman Festival

History came to life in Castleford as the town celebrated its Roman heritage.

Now in its fourth year, the Castleford Roman Festival celebrates life in the town as it was 2,000 years ago.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 01/06/19 - Press - Castleford Roman Day, Castleford, England - Pottery displays.

Hundreds of people took part in Saturday’s event, which included face painting, a Roman-themed photo booth, basket weaving, a even petting farm, all set up as they would have been in Roman times.

Activities including pottery, activities and games were also held at Queen’s Mill.

Councillor Jacquie Speight, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “The Roman Festival is growing in popularity and from comments we’ve received this year, it was, for many people, the best one yet.

“This event was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the rich history of the town and the important role it’s played in the development of our district.”

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 01/06/19 - Press - Castleford Roman Day, Castleford, England - Roman threads & spindles.

Until around 180AD, land at Castleford was occupied by a Roman fort and settlement known as Lagentium, a strategic stronghold.