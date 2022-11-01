Take a closer look here at 10 of the most expensive Wakefield properties listed Zoopla.
1. Flockton
Coachgates at Flockton had an expansive redevelopment program of extension and renovation costing around. £4.3m. The family home, has some of the amazing features including a car showroom, swimming pool, cinema room and magnificent kitchen. It's for sale for £2,500,000.
2. Horbury
Seven bed detached Highfield House, Highfield Road, Horbury comprises, central reception hall with sweeping staircase to the first floor, formal lounge, sitting room, study and elegant dining room. A magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room with stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden. It's for sale for £1,400,000.
3. Crofton
This 5 bed detached house on Towers Lane, Crofton comprises, atrium return staircase and lift rising to the first floor. Separate study, dining room, and generous dining kitchen. It's for sale for £1,000,000
4. Haigh Lane, Flockton
This 5 bed detached house on Haigh Lane, Flockton, briefly comprises five bathrooms and three reception rooms, open plan kitchen, snug/playroom and games room. It's for sale for £1,500,000.
