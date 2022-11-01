2. Horbury

Seven bed detached Highfield House, Highfield Road, Horbury comprises, central reception hall with sweeping staircase to the first floor, formal lounge, sitting room, study and elegant dining room. A magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room with stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden. It's for sale for £1,400,000.

