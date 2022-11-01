News you can trust since 1852
Magnificent mansions, cottages and hidden gems are among the priciest properties on the market in Wakefield.

10 of the most expensive properties for sale in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago

Take a closer look here at 10 of the most expensive Wakefield properties listed Zoopla.

1. Flockton

Coachgates at Flockton had an expansive redevelopment program of extension and renovation costing around. £4.3m. The family home, has some of the amazing features including a car showroom, swimming pool, cinema room and magnificent kitchen. It's for sale for £2,500,000.

2. Horbury

Seven bed detached Highfield House, Highfield Road, Horbury comprises, central reception hall with sweeping staircase to the first floor, formal lounge, sitting room, study and elegant dining room. A magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room with stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden. It's for sale for £1,400,000.

3. Crofton

This 5 bed detached house on Towers Lane, Crofton comprises, atrium return staircase and lift rising to the first floor. Separate study, dining room, and generous dining kitchen. It's for sale for £1,000,000

4. Haigh Lane, Flockton

This 5 bed detached house on Haigh Lane, Flockton, briefly comprises five bathrooms and three reception rooms, open plan kitchen, snug/playroom and games room. It's for sale for £1,500,000.

