Here are some of the new properties in Wakefield, that have been added to the market this week.

22 homes in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that have been added to the property market this week

If you are looking for a new home, here are some stunning properties that have been added to the market across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

These 22 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

This home, set over three floors, on Balne Mill Court is available on Rightmove for £245,000.

1. Balne Mill Court

This home, set over three floors, on Balne Mill Court is available on Rightmove for £245,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Neil Fox Way is available for offers around £399,995.

2. Neil Fox Way

This property on Neil Fox Way is available for offers around £399,995. Photo: Rightmove

This detached property on Willow Lane, Alverthorpe, is available on Rightmove for £400,000.

3. Willow Lane

This detached property on Willow Lane, Alverthorpe, is available on Rightmove for £400,000. Photo: Rightmove

This end-of-terrace home in Hepworth Gardens is avaliable for £360,000.

4. Hepworth Gardens

This end-of-terrace home in Hepworth Gardens is avaliable for £360,000. Photo: Rightmove

