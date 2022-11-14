Low House Farm, a diversified farm extending to around 69.6 acres in total, sits to the north east of Bolton Abbey, within the Bolton Abbey Estate.

Comprising a three bedroom farmhouse, a three bedroom holiday cottage and a range of buildings, the farm is available to let as a whole or in three lots.

With meadow, pasture and rough grazing land, the farm also has further development and leisure opportunities, subject to the necessary consents.

Low House Farmhouse, a three bedroom property, comprises a kitchen with diner with log burner, a large pantry store, two good sized reception rooms and a small cellar under the stairs.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and one large family bathroom, with the house benefitting from a solid fuel back boiler and a UV water filter.

The holiday cottage is a traditional stone built property with a good sized open plan kitchen with diner. There are two double bedrooms along with two bathrooms.

There is a further bedroom upstairs along with a mezzanine room overlooking the kitchen area.

The cottage is attached to a large barn which is the mirror image of the cottage - providing development potential, subject again to the relevant consents.

The opportunity is for the holding to be used for agricultural purposes with a permission to diversity, which extends to the use of the holiday cottage as a guest house, developing the cottage further for additional accommodation and use of the farm’s buildings for storage.

Edward Martin, who works within the rural professional team at Savills in York, said: “Low House Farm provides a wealth of opportunity, not only for seasoned farmers but also for potential lifestyle farmers.

"It is its rare and exciting potential, along with its clear offering of diversification and picturesque setting in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, which is why we are already seeing such significant interest from a range of prospective tenants.”

Viewings for Low House Farm are by appointment with Savills.

The farm will be open for viewing between 8:30am to 11am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 and 1:30pm to 4pm on Friday, November 25, 2022.

