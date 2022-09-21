An outdoor bar, a carp pond and an annexe come with this property

With five bedrooms, it is a larger style detached home for the family, that benefits from a quadruple detached garage, plenty of vehicle parking space, and a quiet cul-de-sac location.

Its accommodation includes an entrance hallway, a large lounge, a stylish dining room, the modern kitchen with breakfast room, a ground floor w.c. and a rear porch.

The annexe can be entered from the main house dining room, but also has its own external door so can function as an independent unit. It has an entrance hall, lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There are three first floor bedrooms in the main house, one of which has its own en suite facility, along with the tiled house bathroom.

Attractive and well maintained gardens to both front and rear of the house have fruit trees and a pond with Carp as a water feature in the latter, plus a detached garden bar as a special feature, that is ideal for anyone who likes to have family and friends round. This is a complete unit with a built-in bar and an adjoining sitting area.

This Lofthouse home is within a sought after residential area, with excellent transport links in to Wakefield and to Leeds, by bus, train and car.

The village is on the main A61 Leeds-Wakefield road and off junction 29 of the M62 and junction 42 of the M1, known locally as the Lofthouse interchange.

For sale with Richard Kendall estate agent, this property in Westgate Close, Lofthouse, Wakefield, has an asking price of £595,000.

Contact the Wakefield office on 01924 291294 for more details.

