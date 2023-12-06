Explore this incredible large Victorian family home in Castleford, which is steeped in heritage and has its own studio annexe, currently available on Rightmove.

This four-bedroom detached property, on Ferrybridge Road, includes beautiful period features including high ceilings, open fireplaces, column radiators, beautiful woodwork detail and original flooring.

The home is set back from the main road and accessed via a sweeping driveway with only two other properties beyond, creating the feeling of seclusion and luxury.

Although there is a choice of two entrances to the property at the front and rear, families will most likely to enter via the kitchen directly from the driveway.

The kitchen features high ceilings and light walls contrasted with deep shaker-style units and grey worktops.

Taking centre stage is the breakfast bar island which makes the perfect spot for perching with your morning coffee.

Also on the ground floor is the stunning lounge, with a feature cast-iron fireplace and a second reception room which can be found next door to the lounge and is currently used as an extra bedroom.

Many of the home’s original features have been retained including the wooden parquet floor and the original open staircase which features spiral spindles in jet black.

The staircase leads to the first floor landing with doors to the family bathroom and three double bedrooms.

Across the landing, up their own mini flights of stairs, are two further double bedrooms which conveniently share an en-suite shower room through “Jack and Jill” doors.

Completing the first floor is the office which could also be used as an extra bedroom.

French doors from the kitchen lead out onto the raised wooden decking and the property’s garden which curves around three sides of the house.

Drop down a short flight of stairs and there is a grey Indian stone patio which is perfect to house an outdoor dining table for eating al fresco.

Also externally is the annexe which has been optimised into its own studio flat with a king sized bed, lounge area, a practical kitchenette as well as a shower room.

Finally, stone steps from the driveway lead to a piece of land currently covered in wild foliage.

This incredible property, on Ferrybridge Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £650,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Enfields Luxe on 01977 805519.

