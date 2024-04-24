Apple Tree Cottage: Inside one of Newmillerdam's most expensive and homely properties, available on Rightmove

Apple Tree Cottage, on Barnsley Road, is a period style cottage that has been extended and offers much more space than might first be imagined.
With a conservatory and large driveway to the rear, this detached period cottage has high quality period style windows, superb fittings in terms of kitchen, bathroom and en suite, and must be viewed to be fully appreciated and understood.
Externally, there are two large lawned areas with delightful well established borders, mature trees, and shrubbery.
There is a flagged pathway/sitting out area running the full width of the home and the garden area continues to the side where there is a play area with all-weather surface and a Wendy house.
Behind the home there is further garden areas, principally patios with one elevated patio adjacent to the conservatory as well as being a very large summer house.
Apple Tree Cottage is currently available on Rightmove for £600,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Simon Blyth, on 01226 447681.