Apple Tree Cottage: Inside one of Newmillerdam's most expensive and homely properties, available on Rightmove

Apple Tree Cottage, on Barnsley Road, is a period style cottage that has been extended and offers much more space than might first be imagined.

With a conservatory and large driveway to the rear, this detached period cottage has high quality period style windows, superb fittings in terms of kitchen, bathroom and en suite, and must be viewed to be fully appreciated and understood.

Externally, there are two large lawned areas with delightful well established borders, mature trees, and shrubbery.

There is a flagged pathway/sitting out area running the full width of the home and the garden area continues to the side where there is a play area with all-weather surface and a Wendy house.

Behind the home there is further garden areas, principally patios with one elevated patio adjacent to the conservatory as well as being a very large summer house.

Apple Tree Cottage is currently available on Rightmove for £600,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Simon Blyth, on 01226 447681.

1 . Lovely lounge This stunning room features a door out to the front garden, delightful period style window, beams to the ceiling, a beautiful broad fireplace with a raised stone hearth and stone back cloth and a cast wood burning stove with glazed door. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The breakfast kitchen is superbly finished and features a particularly pleasant breakfast/dining area with lovely views out over the property’s front gardens. The kitchen also has a stylish ceramic sink unit with mixer tap over, in built oven and gas hob, fridge freezer space and plumbing for a dishwasher and plumbing for an automatic washing machine. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Delicate dining room This incredible property is within walking distance of the centre of Newmillerdam. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Perfect play room This is a very versatile room with a delightful window to the front and further window to the side, a wall of exposed stone, coving to the ceiling, two wall light points, and a central chandelier point. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales