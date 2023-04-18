News you can trust since 1852
Application to build six-bedroom family home in Outwood approved

Councillors in Wakefield have approved an application to build a six-bedroom family home on land in Outwood.

By Tony Gardner
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee gave the application the go-ahead despite objections from 23 residents.

Concerns were raised that the property was being ‘shoehorned’ onto the plot of land at Lingwell Gate Lane.

Some also feared the property could be turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) at a later date.

Concerns were raised that the property was being ‘shoehorned’ onto the plot of land at Lingwell Gate Lane.
The scheme includes building a detached property with a raised patio and a double garage at the rear of the site.

Five en-suite bedrooms are planned for the first floor and a sixth bedroom with a nursery on the third floor.

Outline planning permission for the property was granted in July last year.

Residents objected to a more detailed application which was considered by the planning committee at a meeting on Thursday April 13.

Concerns also included a loss of privacy and blocking light to nearby properties.

It was also claimed that the building would be an “eyesore” as there are no other three-storey houses nearby.

Other objections stated that there are already traffic problems in the area and the site is too close to a crossroads and nearby car park.

Councillor officers recommended the scheme be approved.

Committee members were given assurances on behalf of the developer that the property would not become a HMO.

Planning permission was approved subject to conditions which include fitting a bathroom widow with obscure glazing to protect the privacy of neighbours.

Measures must also be taken to protect trees at the site.

