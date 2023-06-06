News you can trust since 1852
Blooming marvellous: Organisers of unique Wakefield flower show reveal official 2023 results

The winners of the 188th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society have been officially announced.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

The show, held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre, identified the best tulips grown by WNETS members, across a variety of categories.

The Society’s annual show is the last of its kind worldwide and is the only place where a traditional, competitive display of the tulips can be seen.

One committee member of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society, said: "It is always a delight to see these special flowers with growers often battling the odds to produce some amazing flowers for the show and this year was no exception.

Professor Jonathan Seville presents a trophy to one of the winners, Judy Baker. The Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show was held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.Professor Jonathan Seville presents a trophy to one of the winners, Judy Baker. The Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show was held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.
“Despite the recent cooler weather and late season more than 30 exhibitors displayed tulip blooms at the Annual Show in Ossett, moved back one day due to the Coronation and a special class this year in honour of King Charles.

Following the event in May, the Society's ‘Small Show’ was later held at Wrenthorpe Village Hall, Wakefield, with nine exhibitors showing the last of the season’s English Florists’ tulips.

Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society – Full Show Results 2023

Chris Gill (Southowram) won the Turner Memorial Trophy.

Some of the colourful entries in the Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre. Picture: Tony JohnsonSome of the colourful entries in the Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre. Picture: Tony Johnson
Dave Skinner (Church Fenton) won the Dawson-Brown Trophy.

Florence Bell (Aylesbury) won the Elizabeth Smith Silver Medal and the special ‘Coronation Class’.

Jackie Kendall (Heckmondwike) won the Wendy Akers Trophy and the Dudmaston Plate.

Jane Green (North Ferriby) won the Glass Goblet.

Judge Jane Green assisted by Dan Smith scrutinising an 'Agbrigg' feather at the Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show.Judge Jane Green assisted by Dan Smith scrutinising an 'Agbrigg' feather at the Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show.
Judy Baker (Hitcham) won the Eyre Family Trophy, the Needham Memorial Cup, the Royles Jubilee Cup, the Local Silver Challenge Cup, the Silver Challenge Cup, the G.S.Hunter Memorial Cup, the Stages Cup, the Silver Plate, the Jim Akers Memorial Goblet, the James Akers

Trophy, the Keith Eyre Trophy, the Cochrane of Cults Vase, and the Albert Tear Memorial Trophy.

Lynn Gill (Southowram) won the Perkin Trophy, the Gina Roozen Cup, the Brook Silver Challenge Cup (The Novice Cup), Glass Goblet, the Peter Emmett Trophy, and the S Knowles Cup.

The Seedling Cup was not awarded.

One of the winning tulip growers Judy Baker, pictured at the Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.One of the winning tulip growers Judy Baker, pictured at the Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.
Polly Nicholson (Calne) won the John Hardman Memorial, and the F R Hunter Cup.

Small Show at Wrenthorpe Village Hall 2023 Result

Chris Gill (Southowram) won the Wakefield Vase and the Billy Tear Trophy.

