Bridge Bungalow: Inside one of Pontefract's most expensive properties fit with its own stable and paddock

This charming property, on Knottingley Road, offers the perfect combination of modern amenities and rustic charm, making it an ideal home for those seeking both comfort and tranquillity.

The bungalow is within close proximity of numerous commuter links, including motorways, and is surrounded by incredible scenery.

As you enter the bungalow, you are greeted by a spacious and inviting kitchen diner with a range cooker, which serves as the heart of the home.

The open-plan design, which has oak flooring, also allows there to be seamless interaction between the kitchen and dining area, making it a perfect space for entertaining family and friends.

In the lounge, there is a log burning stove in the lounge provides a charming focal point and creates a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Furthermore, there are three spacious bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom with a four-piece suite, including a luxurious bathtub and a separate shower.

Externally, the property benefits from gated access, ensuring privacy and security.

It also features a rear external detached garage which includes an additional room adjacent, providing flexibility for use as a workshop, storage space, or even a home gym or office.

There are mature gardens that surround the bungalow on three sides which include various fruit trees, adding a touch of natural beauty and providing the opportunity for homegrown produce.

Unlike many properties, this home is perfect for those with equestrian interests as it has four stables and a tac room, allowing for the care and accommodation of horses and ponies.

The approximate 2.5 acre plot provides ample space for grazing and outdoor activities, making it an ideal property for horse lovers and those seeking a rural lifestyle.

This incredible home on Knottingley Drive is currently available on Rightmove for for £650,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Fine & Country, on 01924 908576.

1 . Bridge Bungalow This stunning detached three bedroom bungalow is situated in a picturesque Pontefract location. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lovely lounge For those chilly evenings, a log burning stove in the lounge provides a charming focal point and creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen This spacious and inviting kitchen diner has a range cooker and beautiful engineered oak flooring. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Perfectly open-plan The open-plan design allows for seamless interaction between the kitchen and dining area. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales