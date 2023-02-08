Plant now for great colour in spring

Outdoor experts are sharing their top six flowers to plant now for the spring sunshine, including sweet peas, tulips and primroses.

Following a very grey winter, green-fingered Britons hoping to brighten up their outdoor space are being urged to get planting now.

Outdoor experts at Garden Buildings Direct are sharing their top six flowers to plant now in time for some Easter sunshine.

sweet pea Mixed Spencer (Lathyrus oderatus) in full flower (photo: Adobe)

Winter is the perfect time to prepare the garden for a fruitful Spring by growing flowers early ahead of the warmer weather.

It's been advised by experts to plant certain flowers now so they can reach their prime once the seasons change, otherwise, gardens can appear unpleasant and uninviting just as the sun begins to shine. However, it still pays to be careful with what you’re planting until you’re sure the last frost has passed.

Top flowers include tulips, sweet peas and snowdrops - which are commonly associated with the start of Spring.

A spokesperson from Garden Buildings Direct said: “For many garden lovers, Spring is the highlight of the year as they can finally rejoice in some much-needed sunlight to show off their beautiful outdoor space.

Beautiful bright colorful multicolored yellow, white, red, purple, pink blooming tulips (photo: Adobe)

“However, we’re still facing the bitter winter weather, so we know not everyone has given their garden as much attention as it may need.

“This is why we’re advising people to take action early, by picking up the rake and getting their seeds planted in the ground to prepare their outdoor space to shine ahead of Spring.”

Here are Garden Buildings Direct's top six flowers to start growing now for Spring:

Sweet Peas

A cluster of snowdrops growing in the late winter sunshine (photo: Adobe)

The multi-coloured flowers can give a radiant glow to a garden in Spring and bring it to life with its array of colours. They often resist the colder temperatures so they can withstand the winter weather and start to blossom quickly once it’s warmer.

Tulips

The striking tall flowers can be planted a few months in advance as they’re able to survive the winter breeze. It can take up to 10 weeks for tulips to grow, so it’s best to get them planted as early as possible.

Snowdrops

Colourful pansies (photo: Adobe)

These are great to plant during the colder months as they resist freezing temperatures and manage to blossom right at the start of spring if planted in time. To make a nice display in the garden, plant around 20 together in a cluster so they’ll be fully grown in time for Spring.

Pansies

Pansies help to cover bare patches and distract from unattractive garden areas with their bright colours. They may need additional protective covers if the weather takes a turn for the worse, as pansies can become damaged if they’re out in freezing temperatures for too long. Keep an eye on the temperature and be prepared to give them some extra protection.

Petunias

If the weather starts snowing, they will need overwintering or to be taken inside a greenhouse to prevent harming their growth. But, if the cold weather remains relatively calm, they can blossom and grow well if planted in time. It’s also worth investing in a flower basket to make them shine to their full potential.

Primroses

Colorful petunias on a fence (photo: Adobe)

While they work well in Autumn, primroses can also be planted in winter months and still blossom in time for Spring. Yellows and pinks are favoured to make the garden look most inviting in the Easter sunshine.

For more tips on what to plant early ahead of Spring, head over to GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk website.