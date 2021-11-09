Chance to buy a lovely apartment with private garden, for sale near Wakefield

With a gated driveway, a shared detached double garage and parking space, this home is impressive, standing well back behind a garden, front stone wall and hedging.

There is a private lawned garden to the rear of the apartment, with flower and shrub borders, and a summer house.

Tastefully modernised in keeping with its period structure, the interior has a very roomy lounge with cornicing detail. A wide bay window floods the room with natural light.

This bay area currently houses a dining table, but is large enough to host alternative forms of seating, or display furniture.

A bright and modern kitchen lined with wall and base units includes integral appliances of a dishwasher and a fridge freezer, plus a fan assisted oven with gas hob. Oak wooden flooring adds warmth, and there is a Creel clothes airer and views over the rear garden.

Two double bedrooms, one with a large bay window that has a door leading outside, are again spacious.

The master bedroom, with periodic features such as picture rails, a ceiling rose and panelling can easily take three double wardrobes and a king size bed. The second bedroom is carpeted, with fitted wardrobes.

A modern bathroom has an overhead shower to the bath, and under floor heating.

This apartment on Station Road, Ossett, is priced £350,000, with Ross and Coates, Barnsley. Call 07376 061994.

The apartment is for sale with leasehold tenure of 750 years remaining

1. The modern kitchen Fitted cupboards give plenty of storage room in the apartment kitchen. Photo Sales

2. Bay window overlloking the garden This window is a lovely bedroom feature that adds space to the room. Photo Sales

3. Spacious lounge and living room There is plenty of natural light from the large bay window in this main reception room. Photo Sales

4. A welcoming hallway The main hall area within the property. Photo Sales