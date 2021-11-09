Chance to buy a lovely apartment with private garden, for sale near Wakefield

With a gated driveway, a shared detached double garage and parking space, this home is impressive, standing well back behind a garden, front stone wall and hedging.
There is a private lawned garden to the rear of the apartment, with flower and shrub borders, and a summer house.
Tastefully modernised in keeping with its period structure, the interior has a very roomy lounge with cornicing detail. A wide bay window floods the room with natural light.
This bay area currently houses a dining table, but is large enough to host alternative forms of seating, or display furniture.
A bright and modern kitchen lined with wall and base units includes integral appliances of a dishwasher and a fridge freezer, plus a fan assisted oven with gas hob. Oak wooden flooring adds warmth, and there is a Creel clothes airer and views over the rear garden.
Two double bedrooms, one with a large bay window that has a door leading outside, are again spacious.
The master bedroom, with periodic features such as picture rails, a ceiling rose and panelling can easily take three double wardrobes and a king size bed. The second bedroom is carpeted, with fitted wardrobes.
A modern bathroom has an overhead shower to the bath, and under floor heating.
This apartment on Station Road, Ossett, is priced £350,000, with Ross and Coates, Barnsley. Call 07376 061994.
The apartment is for sale with leasehold tenure of 750 years remaining