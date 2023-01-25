Chance to buy a picture-book home in stunning location near Dewsbury

This lovely property has an idyllic setting, surrounded by countryside with plenty of opportunity for walking or other pursuits, but also with easy access to local towns and cities.

The detached family home is immaculate inside with a rustic cosiness conjured with ceiling beams, open stonework and warming stoves. This is despite its considerable space with three reception rooms, and three bedrooms.

There are additional facilities too, in the garage block, which could be adapted to a myriad of different uses from accommodation for a dependent relative or staying guests, to versatile work-from-home space.

The house interior has a stunning kitchen with fitted units, an island unit and an adjoining sitting area that’s ideal for chatting to family or friends.

There's a separate dining room, then steps down to a living area with an archway linking through to a large, beamed living room with a feature exposed stone wall and wood burning stove.

A bright garden room has French doors out to a patio seating area.

First floor bedrooms include a principal bedroom with its own dressing area. There are two further bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

The two vehicle garage block has the added accommodation that includes a separate entrance hall and a shower room, with steps up to a spacious, multi-purpose studio.

The property has established, attractive gardens with pathways, and a gated driveway providing off-street parking.

With a central heating system and concealed unit double glazed windows, this comfortable property is described by the estate agent as "finished to an unusually high standard".

The house in Falhouse Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury, is for sale priced at £650,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent .

Contact Richard Kendall's Ossett office for more information tel. 01924 266555.

