Fern Cottage, Cardigan Lane, Ossett WF5 0LT is for sale.

Offered to the market with no onward chain, and standing on a substantial plot of around 1.08 acres, Fern Cottage enjoys great privacy.

Described by the selling agents as "ripe for potential development", it is an outstanding family house.

With plenty of space for extension, subject to planning permission, this manor house includes off street parking for multiple cars, a detached garage, extensive grounds to the side and rear, as well as an attached paddock.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The paddock could be used for a variety of purposes from pony grazing or as an orchard. Beyond it is an established natural wildlife area which attracts many species of animals and flowers.

The property sits on the fringe of Ossett, approached along a narrow drive.

Local shops, schools and recreational facilities are close by in Ossett town centre, which also holds a regular market, and has ready access to the national motorway network and surrounding business centres.

The property’s secluded setting with opportunity to extend is a rare opportunity within this area

There is a lovely, established garden with this property that enjoys a quiet and private location.

Fern Cottage, Cardigan Lane, Ossett WF5 0LT is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £500,000.

Call 01924 266555 for details.

A spacious living room, with fireplace and decorative detail.