If you’re on the hunt for some cheap and easy DIY tips and tricks, then TikTok is a great place to start.

Following the app’s launch in 2016, the video sharing site found popularity during lockdown with the site hitting a milestone of a billion users in September 2021.

With over three billion views, DIY tiktok hacks have taken the app by storm.

TikTok has become a great place to find easy DIY hacks.

Now, there are thousands of videos providing advice from professionals and amateurs alike with plenty of nifty videos to give you heaps of inspiration for your next project.

Cover your paint roller tray in tin foil

This handy hack has had over 800k views on TikTok and is friendly on your pocket as tin foil can be purchased from some supermarkets for as little as 68p. It’s an easy and budget-friendly way to make sure your redecoration project is as mess-free as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peel and stick lights are a great way to illuminate a space.

Simply, place a layer of tin foil in your roller tray before pouring the paint colour in so you don’t have to clean it when you’re finished.

Bread bin side table

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over ten million views, this hack is the most popular on the list.

Changing out the knobs on cupbaords can create a whole new look.

It’s an inexpensive and fun way to add a new piece of furniture to any room of the house.

The trending DIY hack advises you to use two wooden bread bins that cost roughly £15 each, which are then glued together using a stronghold or wood glue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peel and stick strip lights

With over 3.9M views and counting, this budget-friendly TikTok hack will transform your space and give it new life.

All you need is some peel-and-stick lights which can be purchased online for less than £10 (depending on how much you need) which can then be applied to areas of your home that you think need brightening up such as under kitchen cabinets or around a TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The peel-and-stick feature makes this a really quick and easy task to do yourself and means they can be easily removed or moved around.

Disguising wires, cables, and cords

One Tiktok user revealed how hiding cords, wires and cables can make a huge difference to your home aesthetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All you’ll need some is wire covers which can be easily purchased online for less than £10. Feed the wire through the cover before sticking the cover to the wall using command strips.