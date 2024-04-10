Cinema room and koi pond: Inside the £1.2 million luxury property in Sandal that is currently for sale on Rightmove

This supremely spacious detached family home, on Woodthorpe Glades, is specified and finished to an incredibly high standard and situated in a highly sought after area in Wakefield.

This highly efficient eco-home has been designed with ease of use and the environment in mind.

With a focus on low energy consumption and reduced running costs, this stunning home also integrates smart home features throughout with an integrated Anker HomeKit system.

The beautifully presented accommodation is approached via a welcoming contemporary style front entrance door into the central reception hall that flows through into all the principal rooms.

The main living room is situated to the front of the house with a feature media wall incorporating a wood burning stove.

There is a separate cinema room in addition, whilst the family hub of this gorgeous home is created by the stunning living dining kitchen that spans the rear of the house with bi-folding doors and a lantern style roof.

A large separate utility room also provides access to the downstairs w.c. as well as a secluded office that overlooks the rear garden.

To the first floor the principal bedroom is of grand proportions and flows through into a luxuriously appointed en suite, which in turn flows on through to a separate dressing room.

From the dressing room double doors lead out to a balcony with glazed panels for privacy and currently housing a hot tub.

There are two further good size double bedrooms on this floor served by family bathroom/w.c.

To the the second floor there are two large en suite double bedrooms centred around a landing that features a cleverly designed kitchenette.

Outside, the property is approached via a resin bonded drive that provides ample parking and leads up to a detached double garage.

Pathways pass both sides of the house running to the rear where there is a lovely enclosed garden with a central lawn surrounded by stone paved patio areas with an outside kitchen and a contemporary style Koi pond that backs onto a useful workshop and plant room.

This incredble luxury home, on Woodthorpe Glades, is currently available for £1,250,000 on Rightmove.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

Central reception hall This lovely entrance hall comprimises of a modern composite front entrance door with two side screens, an oak staircase to the first floor, a wall mounted access point for the Anker HomeKit smart home integration and an integrated aquarium through to the kitchen.

Modern kitchen In the open plan dining area there is a lantern roof with shadow line lighting as well as a six door set of bi-folding doors. The marble flooring flows through into the adjoining kitchen area that is fitted with a broad range of contemporary style units with a stunning centrepiece matching island unit.

Lovely living room This room features a large window to the front, a feature fireplace with provision for a wall mounted television and a contemporary style cast iron wood burning stove.

Stunning cinema room This unique cinema room features a window to the front, a feature media wall with provision for a wall mounted television and a shadow line recess to the ceiling.