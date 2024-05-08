Council leader opens showhome at new Wakefield development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Persimmon has thrown open the doors to their latest development just north of Wakefield.

Council Leader Denise Jeffery formally opened the show home at Jubilee Gardens near Snowhill Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located less than two miles from Wakefield city centre, the development is ideally situated to both local amenities while also enjoying easy access to the M1.

Denise Jeffery opens new show home in Wakefield

A range of house sizes and types are available, from 2-bedroom terraces through to 4-bed detached.

Prices start from just over £200,000 with support available to help buyers save on the costs of moving.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council said: “I was delighted to visit this fabulous development, close to both the city centre and motorway and with a great choice of homes to suit all potential buyers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Jones, Sales Director at Persimmon West Yorkshire said “We’re delighted to welcome homebuyers to our new show home at Jubilee Gardens.

inside the new show home

“There’s a range of house sizes suited to first-time buyers, up-sizers and down-sizers alike.

“Ideal for commuters to Leeds but still only 10 minutes from Wakefield city centre, we expect Jubilee Gardens to prove extremely popular with house hunters.

“So whether you’re looking for your first home or forever home, our friendly sales team are excited to help find the right house for you.”