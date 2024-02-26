Expert unveils: simple home remedy for sparkling clean floors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Homemade floor cleaner ingredients:

Warm Water: 2 cups (for spray bottle) / 10 cups (for 1-gallon bucket)

White Vinegar: 1/2 cup (for spray bottle) / 2.5 cups (for 1-gallon bucket)

Rubbing Alcohol: 1/4 cup (for spray bottle) / 1.25 cups (for 1-gallon bucket)

Liquid Dish Soap: 3 drops (for spray bottle) / 1 teaspoon (for 1-gallon bucket)

Tools needed:

Spray bottle or 1-gallon bucket

Measuring cups

Home Remedy For Clean Floors

The effectiveness of this homemade floor cleaner lies in its simple yet powerful ingredients. White vinegar, a natural degreaser, tackles dirt and grime, cutting through the mess without leaving harmful residues. Rubbing alcohol steps in as a germicide, killing bacteria and viruses on contact. It also aids in quick drying, preventing streaks by speeding up evaporation. Liquid dish soap, another key component, cuts through grease and dirt, ensuring that the cleaner can handle even the toughest of spills. While essential oils are optional, they can add a pleasant fragrance to your cleaning routine, making the task more enjoyable.

What sets this cleaner apart is its suitability for virtually any hard flooring surface. Whether you have laminate, tile, wood, vinyl, linoleum, cement, or natural stone floors, this solution is safe to use. The recipe is carefully balanced to ensure that the vinegar and rubbing alcohol are diluted enough to be effective without damaging the flooring materials. This balance is crucial for maintaining the integrity of your floors while ensuring they are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Preparing this cleaner is straightforward. For a spray bottle, mix two cups of warm water, 1/2 cup of white vinegar, 1/4 cup of rubbing alcohol, three drops of liquid dish soap, and, if desired, five - ten drops of essential oils. For larger batches, a bucket can be used with adjusted quantities to maintain the correct ratios. This no-rinse formula means you can simply mop or spray and leave it to air dry, saving time and effort in your cleaning routine.

However, it's important to follow the recipe precisely and not substitute ingredients like castile soap for dish soap, as it can leave streaks due to its oil base. Similarly, apple cider vinegar and lemon juice are not recommended due to their potential to leave residues or damage certain floor types.