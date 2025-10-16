The front aspect of the extended semi-detached home for sale in a prime Wakefield location.placeholder image
The front aspect of the extended semi-detached home for sale in a prime Wakefield location.

Fabulous family home hits the market in prime location - take a look inside

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 15:46 BST
This stunning and exceptionally roomy semi-detached home in the St John's area of Wakefield offers great family accommodation with its four double bedrooms.

The extended property is described as 'immaculately presented', with a welcoming hallway that leads on to a variety of ground floor rooms.

Described as having the WOW factor by the selling agents, they go on to say: 'Rarely does a property like this come to market, with character running throughout, high ceilings and coving decorated to a high standard, and with a modern twist."

An open plan, contemporary kitchen with dining and living areas has the comfort of under floor heating, while bi-fold doors open out to the rear garden, making it an ideal centre for entertaining. A central island and a range of built in appliances add to the appeal.

There's a family sitting room, and a separate dining room on the ground floor, both with feature fireplaces, and this level is completed by a utility room and a cloakroom with w.c..

An en suite main bedroom is on the first floor, with two further good size double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite.

Above on the second floor is the final bedroom and a storage room.

The driveway leads to the front and the side of the property, and provides plenty of off road parking,while to the rear of the house is an attractive private garden that's designed to be low maintenance and is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

This impressive home is within walking distance of Wakefield city centre, and schools, while a train station and access to the motorway network is also within easy reach.

​Offers around £750,000 are invited for this home in Richmond Road, St John’s, W​akefield, by William H Brown Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 381381.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-high-end-fringe-of-wakefield-home-with-cottage-and-underground-tunnel-5350510

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-exceptional-ps12m-pontefract-home-for-sale-with-planned-and-approved-enhancements-5349573

The contemporary open plan kitchen, with a central island.

Richmond Road, St John's, W​akefield

The contemporary open plan kitchen, with a central island.

An alternative view of the kitchen.

Richmond Road, St John's, W​akefield

An alternative view of the kitchen.

The open plan arrangement can extend out to the garden.

Richmond Road, St John's, W​akefield

The open plan arrangement can extend out to the garden.

A bright and welcoming hallway with staircase up.

Richmond Road, St John's, W​akefield

A bright and welcoming hallway with staircase up.

