Final countdown until one lucky person wins this four-bedroom, mortgage-free home with its own orangery

Pinderfields Hospital worker Nick Wyrill is offering 250,000 opportunities to win his family's home and is hoping to rasie £50,000 for charity at the same time.

Pinderfields Hospital worker Nick Wyrill is offering 250,000 opportunities to win his family's home and is hoping to raise £50,000 for charity at the same time.

Nick and wife Louise decided to raffle off their Dewsbury home following a similar raffle in nearby Ossett last year.

They have now listed the house for sale online and made 250,000 tickets available for just £2 a throw.

Nick and wife Louise decided to raffle off their Dewsbury home following a similar raffle in nearby Ossett last year.

And as an added bonus, they plan to donate 10 per cent of the money raised to MY Hospitals Charity, the charitable arm of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Nick, who works as a Patient Services Manager at Pinderfields Hospital, said: "On New Year's Eve my wife decided she wanted to move. We're quite impulsive, so I agreed.

"We did a bit of research into estate agents and I remembered the other local couple who did it this way.

"It just seemed like a no brainer when we discovered you could donate a portion to charity.

"It feels a lot more exciting than the conventional way of selling a house."

The couple, who share son Arthur, plan to stay in the area, but are hoping to upgrade to a bigger home.

Nick says they will miss the property, which was their first family home together, but feel that using their sale to support charity is the right decision.

He said: "The purpose of the raffle is to sell our house but also to give something back to the NHS, The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and my colleagues who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

“My family and I had a chat about what we could do to raise money for MY Hospitals Charity which helps the Trust to improve patients’ experience.

"We also wanted to move house and after seeing the raffle process undertaken on two other homes in Wakefield it seemed like the perfect idea! We decided to donate 10 per cent of ticket sales to MY Hospital charity – it was an easy decision to make.

"I've been working in the NHS for five years and the last 12 months have been really gruelling for all NHS staff, not just here at Pinderfields, but everywhere.

"This raffle is a way of giving something back - it will benefit NHS staff and patients.”

The four bedroom home, which is just five years old, features a fully fitted kitchen, four modern, sizeable bedrooms, a garage and enclosed garden - and its very own orangery and fruit patch.

The raffle will run on sale until July 30, or until the last ticket is sold.

The lucky winner will then walk away with a mortgage-free house - and a celebratory bottle of champagne.

Nick has also agreed to pay any legal fees associated with the sale and, provided that all tickets sell, will donate 10 per cent of his takings, or around £50,000, to MY Hospitals Charity.

The charity, which was launched in 1998, works to support patients at Dewsbury, Pontefract and Pinderfields Hospitals, which are all run by the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Previous fundraisers have helped to fund chemotherapy headscarves, specialist equipment for physiotherapy patients and the creation of overnight rooms for relatives of patients.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: “On behalf of the Trust and the Charity I would like to thank Nick and his family for his inventive way of fundraising for MY Hospitals Charity.

“Fundraising and donations to the charity are being used to improve patient experience, providing equipment above and beyond what’s normally funded by the NHS.

“It is through our communities’ generous donations we are able to improve upon the high quality healthcare services we aim to achieve in our hospitals, to improve the quality of people’s lives.”