Located on Main Street close to Swithens Farm and Oulton Hall, the development comprises a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and features 14 of Avant Homes’ design-led housetypes.

Located on Main Street close to Swithens Farm and Oulton Hall, the development comprises a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and features 14 of Avant Homes’ design-led housetypes.

Prices range from £309,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached property to £475,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All properties at Strawberry Fields include an open-plan living space, designer kitchen with integrated appliances and boutique bathrooms complete with designer tiling and contemporary sanitaryware.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “We launched our North Yorkshire region at the start of this year and have experienced a great deal of success.

“Our high-quality, design-led new homes are proving very popular, so we are pleased to announce the launch of the first properties for sale at Strawberry Fields.

“We know there’s high demand for them from the number of enquiries we’ve already had from people looking for a home near Rothwell. We’d encourage any prospective buyers to pay our sales team a visit as soon as they can to find out more about our housetypes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder is part of the Avant Homes group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK.

In addition to North Yorkshire, the company has six other regional businesses operating within Scotland, north east England, Yorkshire, East Midlands, West Midlands and a Central office covering South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire area.