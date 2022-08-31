Five actions to take at home now to save on energy bills

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average household bill is expected to rise to £3,549 annually this October, to spike to £5,500 by January and £6,600 in April 2023.

As fuel poverty strikes, sustainability and energy-saving platform, SaveMoneyCutCarbon, suggests the following actions to make immediate savings on bills.Reduce heat loss

Roughly 25 per cent of domestic heat is lost through the roof, 35 per cent through walls, 15 per cent through the floor and 25 per cent from windows and draughts.

Home insulation will help keep rooms warm and bring energy bills down.

Make your home as draught-free as possible, with replacement or sealing of doors and windows, creating a draught lobby, and fitting double glazing or secondary glazing, if regulations allow.

Thermally lining curtains can reduce heat loss by up to 14 per cent, while filling gaps can save up to £40 per room a year.Block your chimneys

Around four per cent of a home’s heat can disappear up a chimney but you can use a simple device like the Chimney Sheep – thick felt that you insert in the chimney when the fireplace isn’t in use, then remove it when lighting a fire. Or, decommission the fireplace and install a chimney balloon.Opt for showers over baths

Fight the temptation to soak in a warm bath this winter and opt for a quick shower.

Switching to energy saving light bulbs can make a surprising impact on energy costs.

It’s calculated that if a family of four switched from one bath a week to a shower, they’d reduce their annual carbon impact by 70kg and would save on 40 litres of water.

Switch to an eco-friendly shower head, helping you use 60 per cent less water while reducing energy bills. It has a flow rate of six litres per minute compared to a traditional shower head which uses up to 20 litres per minute.Try Smart radiator controls

Smart radiator valves, such as Radbot, are controls which monitor how you heat rooms in your home and automatically control the heating pattern to match.

It’s proven to save up to 30 per cent on bills by heating each room only when needed. Its effects are instant. Use Ecoegg Dryer Eggs

An ecoegg Dryer Egg could reduce tumble drying time up to 28 per cent. They work by separating clothes, allowing more air to circulate so they dry quicker.

There’s no need for fabric softener as the egg’s nodules soften the fibre of your clothes, saving you 40 plastic bottles a year.Mark Sait of SaveMoneyCutCarbon said: "The sudden price hikes are a huge concern for us as a country.“We recently conducted research which found that 40 per cent of Brits are seriously concerned about the rise in energy bills, but haven't changed their behaviour as a result because they don't know how.