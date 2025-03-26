For sale in Pontefract: Inside a refurbished dormer-style house that was built in the 1960s

Located in the sought-after south side of Pontefract, on Hardwick Court, the property has been meticulously restored to an exceptional standard.
Upon entry, there is a roomy hallway showcasing an exposed brick feature wall and solid oak flooring.
The hallway leads to a downstairs cloakroom and a staircase.
The ground floor also features a formal living room equipped with a media wall and French doors that open to the rear patio and entertaining space.
The kitchen is modern and designed with a large island/breakfast counter and solid granite surfaces, seamlessly connecting to a spacious family room.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room that serves as a secondary kitchen and laundry area.
This expansive living space also includes a separate dining room, an office/study, and a storage room, all filled with natural light from the large kitchen window and four-meter bifold doors leading to the secure, fenced side garden – which is perfect for children or pets.
Completing the ground floor is a double guest bedroom. On the first floor, are three further double bedrooms, including a primary suite with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as a single bedroom and a family bathroom featuring a separate bath and a wet room shower.
Outside, are spacious gardens alongside a wonderful outdoor entertaining area complete with a cooking station.
This incredible home is currently available on Rightmove for £600,000.
To find out more, contact estate agent, Bradleys Real Estate, on 01977805067.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.