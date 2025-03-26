For sale in Pontefract: Inside a refurbished dormer-style house that was built in the 1960s

Located in the sought-after south side of Pontefract, on Hardwick Court, the property has been meticulously restored to an exceptional standard.

Upon entry, there is a roomy hallway showcasing an exposed brick feature wall and solid oak flooring.

The hallway leads to a downstairs cloakroom and a staircase.

The ground floor also features a formal living room equipped with a media wall and French doors that open to the rear patio and entertaining space.

The kitchen is modern and designed with a large island/breakfast counter and solid granite surfaces, seamlessly connecting to a spacious family room.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room that serves as a secondary kitchen and laundry area.

This expansive living space also includes a separate dining room, an office/study, and a storage room, all filled with natural light from the large kitchen window and four-meter bifold doors leading to the secure, fenced side garden – which is perfect for children or pets.

Completing the ground floor is a double guest bedroom. On the first floor, are three further double bedrooms, including a primary suite with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as a single bedroom and a family bathroom featuring a separate bath and a wet room shower.

Outside, are spacious gardens alongside a wonderful outdoor entertaining area complete with a cooking station.

This incredible home is currently available on Rightmove for £600,000.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Bradleys Real Estate, on 01977805067.

