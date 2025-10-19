This substantial detached home, on Wakefield Road, features a spacious living room, a stunning open kitchen/dining area, a sitting room, two gorgeous garden rooms, an office and a utility room.
On the first floor are four beautiful bedrooms, one of which features an en suite and dressing room.
There are also two further bathrooms.
On the top floor is a luxury loft room that could be used as a games room, a gym or as an additional bedroom.
Externally, the property has a gorgeous and vast garden as ell as an extended driveway and car park.
This incredible property, on Wakefield Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.2 million.
To find out more, contact estate agent, Bradleys Real Estate, on 01977805067.