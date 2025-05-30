This luxury home, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.This luxury home, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.
This luxury home, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous Waefield mansion with a vast indoor pool

By Kara McKune
Published 30th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Nestled in the prestigious and highly sought-after Thornes area, this exquisite four bedroom detached residence is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This lovely home, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Kestrel Estates, on 01977803515.

Beyond its impressive interiors, this home is perfectly positioned with access to an array of amenities, including the popular Thornes park, shops, restaurants and charming pubs.

1. Luxury living

Beyond its impressive interiors, this home is perfectly positioned with access to an array of amenities, including the popular Thornes park, shops, restaurants and charming pubs. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The heart of this home is its stunning indoor heated pool, a truly indulgent feature that sets this property apart.

2. Perfect pool

The heart of this home is its stunning indoor heated pool, a truly indulgent feature that sets this property apart. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Be captivated by the grandeur of the propert's ornate original features.

3. Lovely living room

Be captivated by the grandeur of the propert's ornate original features. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely home, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.

4. Field Lane

This lovely home, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldRightmove
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice