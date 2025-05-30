This lovely home, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.
1. Luxury living
Beyond its impressive interiors, this home is perfectly positioned with access to an array of amenities, including the popular Thornes park, shops, restaurants and charming pubs. Photo: Rightmove
2. Perfect pool
The heart of this home is its stunning indoor heated pool, a truly indulgent feature that sets this property apart. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lovely living room
Be captivated by the grandeur of the propert's ornate original features. Photo: Rightmove
4. Field Lane
