For sale in Wakefield: Inside a luxury Grade II listed cottage in Newmillerdam that dates back to 1654

Named ‘The Cottage’, this gorgeous home sits in an elevated position off Barnsley Road – between the lovely Sandal and Newmillerdam.

Internally, the property in brief comprises of a utility room/boot room, a ground floor shower room, a modern open-plan breakfast-kitchen, a spacious open plan living/dining room,a family room and two double bedrooms, with one served by an ensuite shower room to the ground floor.

To the first floor there are two further double bedrooms and the house bathroom, with bedroom one having ensuite shower room facilities.

Externally, to the front the property, is a fabulous garden with two lawn areas which are elevated from the roadside and provide a pleasant open aspect view.

Following the stone flagged pathway from the central gate, the pathway sweeps to the right-hand side of the property to the front door which has a fantastic stone lintel above embellished with a date stone reading 1654.

The home also includes an impressive studio, situated outside, which features double glazed sliding patio doors to the from elevation, wood effect flooring, inset spotlighting to the ceilings, and an extractor fan and a wall mounted electric heater.

The studio can be utilised in a variety of ways such as a treatment room, garden office, a bar area or entertainment suite or potentially a gym.

Following from the stone flagged pathway from Barnsley Road to the left-hand side of the property, the lawned garden opens out to a fantastic entertainment space with an impressive, flagged patio which has recessed spotlighting, tree borders and timber privacy panelling.

There is a beautiful water feature with stone cascading waterfall and there are external lights, external plug points, and an external tap. The patio area is an ideal space for alfresco dining and BBQing and from here there are bifold doors leading into the dining area and an additional gradual stairwell which leads to a pleasant seating area which arguably has the best views from the property’s grounds with Emely Moor in the distance.

The gardens are enclosed and there is a driveway which provides off street parking for multiple vehicles and a further driveway which is accessed off Henry Street which leads to the garage.

‘The Cottage’ is currently available on Rightmove for £900,000.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Simon Blyth, on 01226447681.

