For sale in Wakefield: Inside a stunning £1.1 million cottage in Wakefield, currently for sale on Rightmove

This lovely home, on Slack Lane, enjoys an incredible degree of privacy in a highly sought after area of Newmillerdam.
The whole property captures a successful blend of characterful old building with modern convenience.
Internally, double doors lead through into a central reception hall that provides a stylish welcome to this lovely property with the principal living room off to one side and a further large office room off to the other.
The practical hub of this lovely home is the open plan living/dining/kitchen that lies in the centre of the property with bi-folding doors leading out to a covered patio seating area – ideal for outside entertaining.
A utility room provides useful additional ancillary space and leads through into the guest w.c.
A bedroom wing to the rear accommodates a principal bedroom with en suite facilities as well as two further double bedrooms, the family bathroom and a large walk in wardrobe.
There are two further double bedrooms, ideal for guest accommodation, above on the first floor of the original front section of the building with a further lavishly appointed bathroom. Externally, an automated gate opens onto a driveway that leads up to a broad parking/turning area in front of the garaging.
A lovely pathway then leads through a cottage style garden up to the impressive stone frontage of this lovely family home.
The principal gardens lie to the side and rear of the property enjoying a fantastic degree of privacy with covered and paved sitting areas ideal for outside entertaining.
This lovely home, on Slack Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.1 million.
To find out more about this charming house, contact estate agent, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.
