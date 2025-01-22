This charming home, on Slack Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.1 million.This charming home, on Slack Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.1 million.
This charming home, on Slack Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside a stunning £1.1 million cottage in Wakefield, currently for sale on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
This gorgeous old stone house in Newmillerdam, which has charming cottage style gardens, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This lovely home, on Slack Lane, enjoys an incredible degree of privacy in a highly sought after area of Newmillerdam.

The whole property captures a successful blend of characterful old building with modern convenience.

Internally, double doors lead through into a central reception hall that provides a stylish welcome to this lovely property with the principal living room off to one side and a further large office room off to the other.

The practical hub of this lovely home is the open plan living/dining/kitchen that lies in the centre of the property with bi-folding doors leading out to a covered patio seating area – ideal for outside entertaining.

A utility room provides useful additional ancillary space and leads through into the guest w.c.

A bedroom wing to the rear accommodates a principal bedroom with en suite facilities as well as two further double bedrooms, the family bathroom and a large walk in wardrobe.

There are two further double bedrooms, ideal for guest accommodation, above on the first floor of the original front section of the building with a further lavishly appointed bathroom. Externally, an automated gate opens onto a driveway that leads up to a broad parking/turning area in front of the garaging.

A lovely pathway then leads through a cottage style garden up to the impressive stone frontage of this lovely family home.

The principal gardens lie to the side and rear of the property enjoying a fantastic degree of privacy with covered and paved sitting areas ideal for outside entertaining.

This lovely home, on Slack Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

To find out more about this charming house, contact estate agent, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.

This stylish family home is situated in a highly sought after area close to the centre of the cherished Newmillerdam.

1. Charming cottage

This stylish family home is situated in a highly sought after area close to the centre of the cherished Newmillerdam. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The living room features two shutter windows to the front, two old school style radiators, a beamed ceiling, a media wall with provision for a wall mounted television and a built-in living flame wood effect fire.

2. Lovely living room

The living room features two shutter windows to the front, two old school style radiators, a beamed ceiling, a media wall with provision for a wall mounted television and a built-in living flame wood effect fire. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Forming the practical hub of this gorgeous family home is the open plan living/dining/kitchen area, a spacious and airy room with a vaulted ceiling and rail bi-folding doors and a window to the courtyard patio to the side.

3. Impressive open plan

Forming the practical hub of this gorgeous family home is the open plan living/dining/kitchen area, a spacious and airy room with a vaulted ceiling and rail bi-folding doors and a window to the courtyard patio to the side. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
A substantial stone fronted storage room and fantastic outside entertaining area with a paved patio with glazed cover for all year round use is immediately outside the bi-folding doors of the living/dining/kitchen.

4. Perfect patio

A substantial stone fronted storage room and fantastic outside entertaining area with a paved patio with glazed cover for all year round use is immediately outside the bi-folding doors of the living/dining/kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice