For sale in Wakefield: Inside an incredible £800,000 cottage, overlooking the beautiful Newmillerdam lake

This individually designed and substantial bespoke family home, adjacent to the infamous Newmillerdam Dam, has been thoughfully reimagined over the years to create a simply stunning four bedroom detached executive home.
Accessed via a charming Yorkshire stone cobbled courtyard, the accommodation comprises a welcoming main entrance hall, an integral double garage, a spacious living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, an additional entrance hall, and a downstairs w.c.
Stairs from the entrance hall lead to the first floor landing, which provides access to two double bedrooms, both with en suite facilities.
The principal bedroom also features a walk-in dressing area – which also connects to bedroom three.
A separate landing, accessed via the utility room, leads to bedrooms three and four, as well as the main house bathroom/w.c.
To the rear, the property features a generous tiered garden, including a large timber decked terrace patio ideal for al fresco dining, Yorkshire stone steps lead to a lawned garden and a further raised timber decked patio.
The garden is beautifully landscaped with plants and shrubs, and has breathtaking views over Newmillerdam Country Park.
This incredible home, on School Hill, is currently available on Rightmove for £835,000.
To find out more, contact estate agent Richard Kendall, on 01924793803.