For sale in West Yorkshire: Inside the incredible £1.4 million mansion in Thornhill, for sale on Rigtmove

Inside this stunning property, there is an open and airy kitchen, which features a large central island and direct access to the lush garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the conservatory provides a beautiful dining space for up to eight guests, ideal for entertaining.

The main floor also includes a grand living room and two separate sitting rooms, with the larger sitting room featuring an additional dining area.

The ground floor also features an impressive games room with an attached gym and a separate office.

A utility room with a toilet and a walkway to the garage also adds to the functionality of the home.

An impressive spiral staircase winds through the heart of the home, leading to spacious hallways on each floor. Upstairs, all five double bedrooms come with their own en suite bathrooms, ensuring privacy and convenience for every member of the household.

The master bedroom is a true retreat, complete with a walk-in wardrobe, an en suite bathroom, and an enclosed balcony seating area.

The second largest bedroom also features an enclosed balcony whilst the two smaller bedrooms share a stylish Jack and Jill en suite. The exterior of the property is equally impressive, with a large terrace perfect for outdoor dining and relaxation.

The beautifully landscaped garden includes a higher tier with a charming summer house, offering a serene view of the entire garden.

This gorgeous home, on High Meadows, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.4 million.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Yorkshire's Finest, on 01484627641.

