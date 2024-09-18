For sale: Inside one of Pontefract's most charming homes - that dates back to the 1850s and was owned by the mayor

This magnificent Victorian home, on Carleton Road, is named after the centuries old chestnut trees standing tall in the garden.

‘Chestnut House’, has undergone a stylish transformation while still retaining original features synonymous with a period property.

The traditional red brick house, which lists the mayor of Pontefract as a former resident, boasts a charming exterior with classic windows and intricate architectural details.

The property’s elaborate entrance door, elevated above a set of stone steps, leads into a porch followed by the stunning hallway featuring a typical curved staircase.

The hallway leads to the spacious family room, the modern kitchen, a downstairs w.c. and the the formal dining room – which could be remodelled to create a large open-plan family kitchen-dining room, whilst retaining the period features.

As you climb the grand staircase at the heart of the home, you’ll pass the breathtaking arched window.

Before you reach the top to find a quirky seating area on the landing, you’ll also notice a door to the office perfect for home working, although could be utilised as a small fifth bedroom if required.

The master bedroom benefits from double sash windows and a luxury shower room just outside the door.

Bedroom two is another large double almost equal in size and positioned above the dining room with the same garden views through the full-length windows.

On the same floor is the beautiful family bathroom which showcases the home’s Victorian charm.

Two further double bedrooms can be found on the top floor when you climb the second flight of stairs.

Externally, a vast garden surrounds the house with immaculate private lawns and a tree lined boundary alongside a brick-built outdoor kitchen featuring a rotisserie and pizza oven to elevate family BBQs.

Located on the fringe of Pontefract’s market town and surrounded by other Victorian properties, this is a stunning spot and one of the most sought after locally – due to its proximity and walking distance to the town centre.

‘Chestnut House’ is currently available on Rightmove for £550,000.

To find out more, contact estate agent Enfields Luxe on 01977805519.

