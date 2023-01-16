Have a look inside this cottage, on the market within a sought after Wakefield village

This charming cottage is for sale in the heart of the lovely village of Horbury, with much more space inside than might be anticipated at first glance.

The grade ll listed cottage of character has three spacious bedrooms on its first floor, with good-size rooms on the ground floor, accessed from the reception hallway with open staircase and spindle balustrade.

The impressive and modern kitchen-with-diner displays fitted dark oak style fronted units, and a range oven with extractor hood over. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, and both fridge and freezer, and there's a handy rear door to outside.

In the front living room with laminate floor are recess features, one with fitted cupboards and another with shelving.

From the landing are the three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a period style fireplace. One bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The contemporary style house bathroom has a walk-in shower, heated towel rail and a free standing tub bath with shower attachment.

Along with a courtyard to the rear of the property is provision for off street parking.

The cottage has a front buffer garden area with wrought iron gates, and is an easy walk in to Horbury with its choice of independent shops and eateries.

For more details on the Tithe Barn Street property, that is for sale with Holroyd Miller Estate Agents at a price of £264,995, call 01924 299494.

The cottage is also available to view on the Rightmove web portal.

