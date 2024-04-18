Home cinema and luxury views: Inside Pontefract's £1 million home available on Rightmove

This stunning five bedroom detached family home, on Pontefract Road, is situated in a highly sought after area in Ackworth.

Broom Cottage is situated in the heart of the village and is within easy reach of a good range of local facilities.

A broader range of amenities are available in the nearby town centre of Pontefract and the national motorway is also nearby.

This comfortable and beautifully finished family home is approached via a welcoming central reception hall.

The main living room is situated to the rear with windows and French doors taking full advantage of the southerly views over the gardens and countryside beyond.

There is also a fully fitted cinema room in addition that has a media room and w.c. off to the side.

Also on the ground floor, is a substantial separate office room, a living dining kitchen that has been thoughtfully fitted to an excellent standard, a side entrance hall, a utility room and a further downstairs w.c.

To the first floor the principal bedroom is of grand proportions and has a juliet balcony to the rear alongside its own dressing room and a particularly well proportioned and lavishly appointed en suite.

There are two further double bedrooms, each having their own en suite facilities, with the final two double bedrooms being served by the particularly well-appointed family bathroom/w.c.

Outside, automated gates open up onto a broad block paved parking/turning area, which in turn leads up to double and single garages.

To the rear of the house there is a lovely garden with paved and composite decked seating areas alongside a fully fitted outdoor kitchen – ideal for outside entertaining.

This incredible property, on Pontefract Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £1 million.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

1 . Broom Cottage This incredible property, on Pontefract Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £1 million. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Grand reception hall The entrance hall features a wide front entrance door with side screens, solid wood flooring, an additional window to the side and stairs to the first floor with understair cupboard. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lovely living room This is a lovely sized room with bay window and French doors out to the patio taking full advantage of the views over the gardens and countryside beyond. There is also a brick fireplace with a stone hearth housing a cast iron wood burning stove with a heavy wooden mantle Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Modern kitchen To the kitchen area there is a bespoke range of fitted units with solid granite worktops and a matching island unit. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales