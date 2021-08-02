After a tumultuous year, the average house price in the UK has risen to an all time high, and now stands at £230,700. But what would this amount buy you in Wakefield? Photos: Zoopla

After a tumultuous year, the average house price in the UK has risen to an all time high, and now stands at £230,700. But what would this amount buy you in Wakefield?

By Holly Gittins
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 1:41 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 1:42 pm

According to research from Zoopla, the average UK house price has hit a new average high of £230,700. At 30 per cent about the 2007 property market peak, the price marks a sharp rise from the lows of the pandemic. But what does £230,700 equate to in Wakefield? These are seven of the houses in Wakefield currently on the market close to the UK average price.

1. Johns Crescent, Wrenthorpe

This well-presented family home offers spacious accommodation and convenient access to local amenities, schools, shops, and transport links. Briefly comprising; entrance hall, open plan lounge diner, conservatory, and extended kitchen. The first-floor landing gives access to 3/4 bedrooms, a house bathroom, and useful loft space accessed via a fixed staircase.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Johns Crescent, Wrenthorpe

This three bed semi-detached house on Johns Crescent, Wrenthorpe, is on the market with a guide price of 230,000.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Johns Crescent, Wrenthorpe

Outside, the cul-de-sac corner plot position allows ample parking for two cars to the front as well as enclosed gardens to both side and rear. Offered for sale in ready to move into condition.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Johns Crescent, Wrenthorpe

Close to both the M62 and M1, as well as Wakefield city centre and a whole host of local amenities, the house also has a separate garage block with parking.

Photo: Zoopla

