Homes in Wakefield: This what the average UK house price of £230,700 will buy you in Wakefield
After a tumultuous year, the average house price in the UK has risen to an all time high, and now stands at £230,700. But what would this amount buy you in Wakefield?
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 1:41 pm
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 1:42 pm
According to research from Zoopla, the average UK house price has hit a new average high of £230,700. At 30 per cent about the 2007 property market peak, the price marks a sharp rise from the lows of the pandemic. But what does £230,700 equate to in Wakefield? These are seven of the houses in Wakefield currently on the market close to the UK average price.
