A team of volunteers from Friends of Horbury’s Parks and Wakefield Council’s Park Ranger team headed up to Carr Lodge Park to plant Horbury’s new Community Orchard.

Fifteen fruit trees including apple, pears, plum, peach, fig and quince have been planted, with hopes an orchard will bloom next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All trees were successfully planted by the team and staked, creating a new sustainable feature in the town’s main public open space.

A team of volunteers planted the Orchard earlier today.

Coun Darren Byford, head of regeneration, economic growth and property, said: “As the trees grow and mature, residents will be encouraged to pick the ripened fruit and take home to eat or cook with.”

Darren also shared plans to further improve the orchard. He said: “More trees will be planted over the next 12 months, creating a bigger and more varied orchard for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad