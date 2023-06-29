House prices in Wakefield: The 17 areas where property values are rising the fastest

These neighbourhoods in Wakefield have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year.

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Wakefield which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . Glasshoughton1.jpg Glasshoughton saw prices rise by 21.3% in a year, with average properties selling for £190,500 in 2022 compared to £157,000 in 2021. Photo: Glasshoughton Photo Sales

2 . Netherton and Middlestown Netherton and Middlestown saw prices rise by 20.2% in a year, with average properties selling for £234,325 in 2022 compared to £195,000 in 2021. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Moorthorpe Moorthorpe saw prices rise by 18.8% in a year, with average properties selling for £132,500 in 2022 compared to £111,500 in 2021. Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Kettlethorpe and Chaplethorpe Kettlethorpe and Chapelthorpe saw prices rise by 18% in a year, with average properties selling for £197,000 in 2022 compared to £167,000 in 2021. Photo: s Photo Sales