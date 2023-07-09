News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.
Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

House prices in Wakefield: The 17 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of the Wakefield district have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of the Wakefield district which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022.

The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Ferry Fryston, the average house price in 2022 was £130,000.

1. Ferry Fryston

In Ferry Fryston, the average house price in 2022 was £130,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Moorthorpe, the average house price in 2022 was £132,500.

2. Moorthorpe

In Moorthorpe, the average house price in 2022 was £132,500. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Castleford Town, the average house price in 2022 was £135,000.

3. Castleford Town

In Castleford Town, the average house price in 2022 was £135,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Ryhill and South Hiendley, the average house price in 2022 was £139,250.

4. Ryhill & South Hiendley

In Ryhill and South Hiendley, the average house price in 2022 was £139,250. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HOUSE pricesWakefieldMartin LewisBank of EnglandEnglandOffice for National Statistics