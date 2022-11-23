A modern child's room with coloured walls, bookshelves and storage, laundry basket and rug.

Furnishing experts suggest these eight must-haves will help to make your youngster comfortable and happy when in their room;

1 Coloured walls

Being a child is all about being carefree, having fun, and learning new things. White walls are often too plain and while not all kids might like bright colours, they still often prefer a different option to a neutral tone. Have them choose the colours and maybe include them in the process of painting the walls.

2 A bed they can grow in to

This is both practical and important, as changing the bed each time your child becomes too big for it could prove very costly.

Instead, get a comfortable bed they like and can grow in to over time.

3 Plenty of storage

A light and bright child's room with window blinds, a desk and chair, and comfortable seating.

Even though they’re small, children stack up piles of toys and other items, so it’s essential to have as much storage space as possible in their rooms. This helps to keep the place tidy, and teaches them that everything they own has a place to be in when not in use.

4 A rug

Both for comfort and aesthetic, a rug is another must in a child’s bedroom, as it provides a comfortable place to play and carry out activities, but will also give the room a pop of colour and a sense of completeness.

5 Safe but fun blinds

Easy box storage in this bedroom with the bed near the window.

Just like adults, children need their privacy and shade, but what’s more important is their safety. Curtains can be a hazard for your child, while roller blinds are generally safer and come in a multitude of fun patterns and colours.

6 Bookshelves

One of the most important features in any room, bookshelves are not only a must, they’re a need. Reading to your kids, as well as teaching them to read, is a great way to bond with them and give them core memories, but will also will initiate a journey of discovering and passion that could last their entire lives.

7 Laundry basket

While it’s only right for your kids to spend time playing, teaching them how to take care of their clothes is also important so they can become fully functional adults.

Placing a laundry basket in their room can not only help you separate your child’s delicate clothing from your own, but can give them a routine which entails realizing a piece of clothing is dirty, putting it away for laundry, then changing into something clean.

8 A waste bin

Another way to teach your kids about tidiness and cleanliness is to place a bin in their room that they can use at their convenience. Then maybe use it as a starter point for teaching them about the different ways of recycling.

