"Immaculate" home on historic Wakefield site for sale at just under a million pounds

The impressive home is built on the site of a former hall, within 2.5 acres on the fringe of Heath, dubbed the ‘village of manor houses’, and has views over miles of countryside.

Old Hall Gardens adjoins the ruins of The Old Hall, known as one of Yorkshire’s finest Elizabethan houses, that was built by John Kaye in 1568.

Director of Adair Paxton estate agents, Nicola Thompson, said :“A home of this scale, with four grand reception rooms, one of which has an octagon shape that provides panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, provides buyers with a unique opportunity.

“The old and the new blend seamlessly and Old Hall Gardens has a high-end specification throughout. From the grand entrance hall to the light-filled living room, to the panelled study, snug and octagon shaped dining room – every room is immaculate.

“The spacious kitchen diner has a large island and Aga, and there is a useful utility room.”

On the first floor there is a master bedroom, open plan dressing room, en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and a house shower room.

Stunning gardens include lawns, steps and pathways, a large, paved patio, and planted borders, with a greenhouse. There is a barn to the rear, and an outbuilding ideal for multiple uses, along with a double garage and parking spaces to the front.

For more information, contact Adair Paxton on 0113 258 1150 or visit www.adairpaxton.co.uk

1. Style and space An octagonal shape gives this room a range of glorious views from its windows. Photo Sales

2. High spec designer kitchen The open plan kitchen and diner within Old Hall Gardens. Photo Sales

3. Modern bathrooms A tiled shower room within the property. Photo Sales

4. Games room with home gym There is plenty of space for leisure and fitness interests within the property. Photo Sales