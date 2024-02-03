News you can trust since 1852
Incredible countryside views: Inside one of Dewsbury's most expensive properties, available on Rightmove

This well presented detached family home situated between Dewsbury and Wakefield, which has enviable panoramic south facing views of surrounding fields, is currently available on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

This modern property on Daleside, in Thornhill Edge, is a truly enviable family home located between Wakefield and Dewsbury with easy access to the motorway networks.

Yet, at the same time, the home offers wholesome country living with its numerous walks and cycle paths and stunning countryside views.

Internally, this lovely property occupies flexible accommodation over three levels with both gas fired central heating, selective air conditioning and PVCu double glazing.

Te ground floor briefly comprosies of an entrance reception hallway with open staircase; the lovely lounge with bi-folding doors that leads onto the sun terrace with a feature fireplace and log burner; a stunning breakfast kitchen with a range of shaker style two toned wall and base units with contrasting quartz worktops; the opening to dining/breakfast room and a spacious utility room.

To the lower ground floor is a large basement storage room, a home office, a family room with patio doors leading onto the rear garden, the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room and an extra sitting area – which makes most of the views with full height windows.

To the first floor are four further bedrooms, two having fitted wardrobes and house bathroom furnished with modern white suite.

Externally, a pathway to the side leads to a split-level garden area with extensive decking and patio area and further lawned garden with a private seating area.

This incredible property on Daleside, in Thornhill Edge, is currently available on Rightmove for £625,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Holroyd Miller, on 01924 668611.

The modern hallway features a composite double glazed entrance door, double glazed window, an open staircase and a single panel radiator.

1. Entrance reception hallway

The modern hallway features a composite double glazed entrance door, double glazed window, an open staircase and a single panel radiator. Photo: Rightmove

The gorgeous open plan kitchen is superbly appointed with a matching range of mix or cream and grey shaker style units with contrasting quartz worktop areas that extend to the breakfast bar.

2. Luxury kitchen

The gorgeous open plan kitchen is superbly appointed with a matching range of mix or cream and grey shaker style units with contrasting quartz worktop areas that extend to the breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen also features a built-in induction hob with extractor hood, a double oven, an integrated dishwasher, space for a fridge freezer, a wine cooler, downlighting to the ceiling and a central heating radiator.

3. Open plan

The kitchen also features a built-in induction hob with extractor hood, a double oven, an integrated dishwasher, space for a fridge freezer, a wine cooler, downlighting to the ceiling and a central heating radiator. Photo: Rightmove

The utility room is fitted with a matching range of shaker style fronted wall and base units, contrasting worktop areas, a stainless steel sink unit, a single drainer, plumbing for automatic washing machine and space for a dryer.

4. Utility room

The utility room is fitted with a matching range of shaker style fronted wall and base units, contrasting worktop areas, a stainless steel sink unit, a single drainer, plumbing for automatic washing machine and space for a dryer. Photo: Rightmove

