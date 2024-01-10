Incredible views: Inside one of Newmillerdam's most expensive homes available on Rightmove with six double bedrooms
This lovely property, on Hill Top Road, offers a spacious and well-presented accommodation and six double bedrooms.
The home is surrounded by numerous walks and cycle paths alongside dozens of pubs and restaurants.
This family home compromises a reception hallway with high gloss tiled floor, an open staircase, a cloakroom/WC, a beautiful living room with a feature fireplace that overlooks the garden and a stunning open plan kitchen/diner with breakfast bar.
The first floor also includes a utility room and an integral garage.
To the first floor, there are up to six bedrooms – any of which can be used as a spare room - with three bathrooms.
The property is set well back from Hill Top Road, with generous lawn gardens to the front that feature mature trees and shrubs, a block paved pathway and a huge driveway, that provides ample off street parking, leading to integral garage.
To the rear is a generous sized terraced garden with steps leading up to further lawn garden area with a conifer screening providing a great deal of privacy.
However, this could easily be removed to provide open views over the adjacent farmland.
This gorgeous home is currently available on Rightmove for £875,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Holroyd Miller on 01924 668611.