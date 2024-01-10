Explore this large stone built modern detached family home, which occupies a large elevated garden plot overlooking Newmillerdam, that is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This lovely property, on Hill Top Road, offers a spacious and well-presented accommodation and six double bedrooms.

The home is surrounded by numerous walks and cycle paths alongside dozens of pubs and restaurants.

This family home compromises a reception hallway with high gloss tiled floor, an open staircase, a cloakroom/WC, a beautiful living room with a feature fireplace that overlooks the garden and a stunning open plan kitchen/diner with breakfast bar.

The first floor also includes a utility room and an integral garage.

To the first floor, there are up to six bedrooms – any of which can be used as a spare room - with three bathrooms.

The property is set well back from Hill Top Road, with generous lawn gardens to the front that feature mature trees and shrubs, a block paved pathway and a huge driveway, that provides ample off street parking, leading to integral garage.

To the rear is a generous sized terraced garden with steps leading up to further lawn garden area with a conifer screening providing a great deal of privacy.

However, this could easily be removed to provide open views over the adjacent farmland.

This gorgeous home is currently available on Rightmove for £875,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Holroyd Miller on 01924 668611.

1 . NYWE-10-01-2024-Hill Top Road12-YOR.jpeg This lovely home in Newmilerdam is available on Rightmove now for £875,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Entrance reception hallway As you enter the property, this stunning hallway features a high gloss tiled floor, double glazed window, two feature radiators, a useful understairs cupboard, downlighting to the ceiling and an access door to the integral garage. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern open-plan kitchen The kitchen is superbly appointed with a range of high gloss fronted wall and base units, contrasting granite worktops with it extending to breakfast bar with bi-folding doors that lead onto the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lovely living room The living room includes a feature marble fire surround and hearth with open grate, two wall light points, two feature radiators and two double glazed windows that make the most of the open aspect. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales