This gorgeous home, on Hill Top Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £875,000.

Incredible views: Inside one of Newmillerdam's most expensive homes available on Rightmove with six double bedrooms

Explore this large stone built modern detached family home, which occupies a large elevated garden plot overlooking Newmillerdam, that is currently for sale on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

This lovely property, on Hill Top Road, offers a spacious and well-presented accommodation and six double bedrooms.

The home is surrounded by numerous walks and cycle paths alongside dozens of pubs and restaurants.

This family home compromises a reception hallway with high gloss tiled floor, an open staircase, a cloakroom/WC, a beautiful living room with a feature fireplace that overlooks the garden and a stunning open plan kitchen/diner with breakfast bar.

The first floor also includes a utility room and an integral garage.

To the first floor, there are up to six bedrooms – any of which can be used as a spare room - with three bathrooms.

The property is set well back from Hill Top Road, with generous lawn gardens to the front that feature mature trees and shrubs, a block paved pathway and a huge driveway, that provides ample off street parking, leading to integral garage.

To the rear is a generous sized terraced garden with steps leading up to further lawn garden area with a conifer screening providing a great deal of privacy.

However, this could easily be removed to provide open views over the adjacent farmland.

This gorgeous home is currently available on Rightmove for £875,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Holroyd Miller on 01924 668611.

This lovely home in Newmilerdam is available on Rightmove now for £875,000.

This lovely home in Newmillerdam is available on Rightmove now for £875,000.

As you enter the property, this stunning hallway features a high gloss tiled floor, double glazed window, two feature radiators, a useful understairs cupboard, downlighting to the ceiling and an access door to the integral garage.

As you enter the property, this stunning hallway features a high gloss tiled floor, double glazed window, two feature radiators, a useful understairs cupboard, downlighting to the ceiling and an access door to the integral garage.

The kitchen is superbly appointed with a range of high gloss fronted wall and base units, contrasting granite worktops with it extending to breakfast bar with bi-folding doors that lead onto the rear garden.

The kitchen is superbly appointed with a range of high gloss fronted wall and base units, contrasting granite worktops with it extending to breakfast bar with bi-folding doors that lead onto the rear garden.

The living room includes a feature marble fire surround and hearth with open grate, two wall light points, two feature radiators and two double glazed windows that make the most of the open aspect.

The living room includes a feature marble fire surround and hearth with open grate, two wall light points, two feature radiators and two double glazed windows that make the most of the open aspect.

