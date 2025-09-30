Inside contemporary Wentbridge home with open plan kitchen and diner

With three bedrooms, the detached property is built to a high-quality Swedish design, and has superior insulation, resulting in remarkably low heating and running costs that are ideal for a modern, sustainable lifestyle.

Arranged over three levels, the spacious house accommodation with flow through design extends to around 2,296 sq. ft..

On the lower ground floor is a roomy garage with integral access, alongside versatile space that is currently used as a gym and home office.

At ground floor level there's a comfortable front room, a guest w.c. and a utility room, then the bright and stunning open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

This light-filled space features a wood burner and ​has long range views over the surrounding fields​. Perfect for family life, this arrangement also works very well when entertaining.

​On the first floor are three good size bedrooms, that include a main room with its own dressing room and en suite facility. There's a stylish family bathroom and a laundry room as an added convenience.

The property has privacy within a quiet setting, made all the better by uninterrupted rural views that can be enjoyed both from the garden and from windows in the house.

Wentbridge is around three miles from Pontefract and, despite its rural location, is minutes from the A1 motorway. There are many scenic walks and trails around the area.

Local amenities are within easy reach, as are transport links to nearby and more distant destinations.

​The estate agent advises that this is "a rare opportunity to acquire a modern, energy-efficient home in one of the area's most desirable locations​".

Went Hus, Wentbridge​, is currently for sale at a price of £650,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026​.

