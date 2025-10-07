Inside exceptional £1.2m Pontefract home, for sale with planned and approved enhancements

Standing within a much sought after area, the house features open plan living, and is offered for sale with no chain.
Set over three floors, the expansive and versatile home has the space and facilities for luxury family living and for any kind of entertaining.
On the ground floor is a kitchen and dining room, sitting and living rooms, two garden rooms, a study or office, a utility, w.c. and lobbies.
Above are four bedrooms, with a principal bedroom having its own en suite and dressing room, and two further bathrooms.
On the second floor there's a large loft room of flexible use, that is suitable as a games room, gym, or a further bedroom.
Extensive lawned and landscaped gardens display mature trees and shrubs.
All these facilities are enhanced by approved planning consent, and the works for which planning permission has been granted include: an extension to the car park, alterations to the main entrance and internal changes, and alteration and extension to changing rooms.
Further to these is a kitchen extension, a terrace above the main entrance, and a dormer window and Juliette balcony.
Following on is a new plant room with roof top screen fence, an alteration to the pool, that includes rebuilding of the former garage with glazed walls and a pool extension into the front garden with screen wall, lowering the main flat roof to the rear extension, and the removal of a roof terrace and lift.
Offered as a 'distinguished family residence or a property with development potential', this large and luxurious home is seen as one with extraordinary scope.
South Lawn, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is priced at £1.2m with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.
