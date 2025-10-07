Inside exceptional £1.2m Pontefract home, for sale with planned and approved enhancements

Standing within a much sought after area, the house features open plan living, and is offered for sale with no chain.

Set over three floors​, the expansive and versatile home has the space and facilities for luxury family living and for any kind of entertaining.

On the ground floor is a kitchen and dining room, sitting and living rooms, two garden rooms, a study or office, a utility, w.c. and lobbies.

Above are four bedrooms, with a principal bedroom having its own en suite and dressing room, and two further bathrooms.

On the second floor there's a large loft room of flexible use, that is suitable as a games room, gym, or a further bedroom.

Extensive lawned and landscaped gardens display mature trees and shrubs.

​All these facilities are enhanced by approved planning consent, and the works for which planning permission has been granted include: an extension to the car park, alterations to the main entrance and internal changes, and alteration and extension to changing rooms.

Further to these is a kitchen extension, a terrace above the main entrance, and a dormer window and Juliette balcony.

Following on is a new plant room with roof top screen fence, an alteration to the pool, that includes rebuilding of the former garage with glazed walls and a pool extension into the front garden with screen wall, lowering the main flat roof to the rear extension, and the removal of a roof terrace and lift.

​Offered as a 'distinguished family residence or a property with development potential', this large and luxurious home is seen as one with extraordinary scope.

South Lawn, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is priced at £1.2m with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

