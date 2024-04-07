Constructed in 1984 as a pioneering Scandinavian-style home, this incredible home boasts cutting-edge triple-glazed windows.

The current proprietors have presented the property to a high standard incorporating luxury features such as automated entrance gates, house-wide programmable lighting, a centralized music control system and comprehensive CCTV.

The ground level presents a versatile single bedroom or dressing room, alongside three sizable bedrooms with the main bedroom boasting a media wall, engineered oak flooring and bi-folding doors opening to the garden.

The hospitable entrance lobby ushers you into a welcoming hallway with a picture window and the original open staircase.

Also found here are a standalone shower room with underfloor heating, a substantial contemporary bathroom with a double freestanding bath, a shower underfloor heating, and a practical utility room.

To the first floor is the modern kitchen, complete with top-tier integrated appliances, a substantial American-style fridge/freezer and engineered oak flooring.

The inviting family dining area/entertaining space and living room, complete with patio doors, opens onto a sun-drenched south-facing balcony that basks in sunlight for the majority of the day.

Externally, the property features an expansive pebbled driveway with ample parking for several vehicles, a detached single garage plus an additional L-shaped garage/store, and secluded wrap-around pebbled gardens that are perfect for outdoor dining and entertainment.

This incredible property, on Hardwick Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £550,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, eXp UK, on 03304 609968.

